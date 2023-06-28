Killeen issued a boil-water notice Wednesday for properties at 1201-1505 Connell Drive, 2303-2319 Debra Circle, 2307-2315 Mellisa Circle and 2202-2312 Poage Drive, city officials said in news release.
Water crews have been dispatched to repair a damaged residential water tap and will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.
