City officials issued a boil-water notice Tuesday for properties from 1705 to 1825 Nathan Drive in Killeen.
According to a release issued Tuesday morning, a contractor hit a water main and water crews will remain on site until all repairs are completed and water services are restored.
“(A) Water crew will need to isolate the water main for repairs,” the release said. “Water quality samples will be taken today with results being available with in 24 to 48 hours.”
According to the release, residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination has occurred.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
