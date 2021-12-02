The city of Killeen has issued a boil-water notice for the properties located at 2001-2106 Sherman Drive, effective 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
City officials said that the notice is the result of a water-line break. Officials did not say how or when the break occurred.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. A public notice will be issued through KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
For questions regarding this matter, residents may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.