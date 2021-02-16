A boil-water notice was issued effective Monday at 9 p.m. for properties located in southwest Killeen in the area bounded by State Highway 201 (Clear Creek Road) on the west and south, Stan Schlueter Loop on the north and Bunny Trail on the east.
A power outage at the water pump station has reduced and interrupted water service, according to a City of Killeen news release. The city is working with Oncor to restore power and service. All water used in this area must be boiled prior to consumption.
(1) comment
If you're fortunate enough to not have frozen pipies.....How does one boil water with the power outages? Propane is in short supply now as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.