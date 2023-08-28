Due to a break in the water line, the City of Killeen has issued a boil-water notice for the following addresses as repairs are made.
700 - 715 Spring Branch Drive
802 - 810 Oak Hill Drive
According to the news release from the city, water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete, water services are restored and water samples are tested and cleared.
For information or questions, contact the City of Killeen or call Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515.
