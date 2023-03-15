A boil-water notice has been issued for 202 E. Bryce Ave. in Killeen.
“Water crews will need to isolate the water main for repairs due to a contractor hitting the water main,” according to a news release. “Water-quality samples will be taken the following day with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.”
