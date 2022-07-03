A boil water notice, due to a water main break, was issued for properties on Zephyr Road and Charisse Street about midnight Sunday morning. Properties affected include 4003 - 4310 Zephyr Road and 1002 - 1210 Charisse Street in Killeen.
In the press release, the City of Killeen said water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
