A boil water notice has been issued by the city of Killeen, effective 2:30 p.m. Friday for properties located on 702 and 703 E. Mary Jane Drive and 1501-1802 Mockingbird Lane.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
The city has asked individuals share this information with all other people who drink affected water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly
For updates on this order, please call 254-501-6515. For questions regarding the order, please contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
Jack Dowling
