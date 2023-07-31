The City of Killeen has lifted one boil-water notice and issued another for a different neighborhood.
Repairs have been made and water has been restored and tested, lifting the notice for residents on Doubletree Drive, the city said Monday morning.
In northeastern Killeen, residents at the following addresses will need to boil all consumable water until repairs to a broken line have been made and tested:
3411, 3412, 3701, 3516 Lake Road
1701 - 1707 Copperfield Circle
According to the Monday morning notice. crews will have to isolate the water main to make repairs and remain on site until water is restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
