1. Yes. The current heat wave shows no sign of letting up. Lake levels are dropping fast.

2. Yes. If the current drought continues, our local water resources will be seriously strained.

3. No. With two large lakes, the area is well-positioned to ride out the heat and drought.

4. No. Area residents may face some water restrictions, but it won’t cause long-term problems.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say what the impact will be if the heat continues for several weeks.

