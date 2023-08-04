The City of Killeen lifted a boil-water notice Friday for a local neighborhood.
On Tuesday water crews replaced a fire hydrant near Searcy Drive, John Road and Zephyr Road. Water crews isolated the water main to complete the project. They were on-site until the project was complete and services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing no contamination, lifting the notice for residents at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.