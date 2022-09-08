More than a week after it issued a boil-water notice for parts of Smith Drive, Jacqueline Street, Massey Street, Wood Avenue, Elkins Avenue and Duncan Avenue, Killeen has lifted the order.
On Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m., “water crews installed new water valves,” according to a news release. “Water crews isolated the water main to complete this project. (They) remained on site until the project was complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken with the results showing that no contamination occurred.
