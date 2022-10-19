The boil-water notice issued for properties from 2401 to 2405 Brown Circle in Killeen on Oct. 14 has been lifted, according to a city news release Wednesday morning.
The boil-water notice was put into effect due to a break in the water line. Water crews isolated the water main and remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored, according to the city. Water quality samples were taken on Monday with results showing that no contamination occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.