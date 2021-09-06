A boil-water notice for properties in central Killeen has been lifted, city officials announced Monday evening.
The boil-water notice for properties in the 700 block of East Mary Jane Drive and the 1500 through 1800 blocks of Mockingbird Lane went into effect at the end of last week.
A water line break necessitated the boil-water notice, but water samples have come back clean.
