A boil-water notice issued last week for scheduled maintenance has been lifted for several residences in Killeen.
The addresses are:
1000 - 1012 Cedar Drive
1000 - 1105 Pine Drive
810 N. W.S. Young Drive
2200, 2201, 2300, 2404, 2407, 2409, 2503, 2707 and 2903 E. Rancier Ave.
According to the city, water crews replaced two water valves and a fire hydrant. Once the water main was isolated, they completed the project and remained on-site until water service was restored.
“Water quality samples were taken with results showing that no contamination occurred,” the release said.
For additional information or questions, contact the City of Killeen website or the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.
