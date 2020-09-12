A boil-water notice for Priest Drive, Wolf Street and Hallmark Avenue in Killeen has been lifted, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
A water line break caused the notice to be issued Tuesday.
Repairs have been made and water quality tests have been completed.
The notice had affected the following properties:
- 301 to 613 Priest Drive
- 403 to 621 Wolf Street
- 403 to 413 Hallmark Avenue
