A boil water notice that was issued on Wednesday in Killeen has been lifted, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
The properties that were affected by the order were 1106 to 1314 Garth Drive and 501 to 708 Kern Road.
The order was necessary, because contractors working in the area hit a water line.
"Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling," the release said.
