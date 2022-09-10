Three days after it issued a boil-water notice for parts Transit Drive, the city of Killeen has lifted the order.
On Thursday, the city took water samples that were shown to be not contaminated. Effective immediately, boiling water prior to consumption is no longer necessary.
The notice applied to 2401-2608 Transit Drive and was caused when a contractor struck a water line Wednesday.
“Residents in this area should have boiled all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” according to the news release, sent Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.