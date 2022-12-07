Effective immediately, the boil-water order for McDowell Plaza at 600 Indian Trail, Suites 101 through 110, in Harker Heights has been lifted, according to the City of Harker Heights.
The original notice was issued Monday, due to a water main break on the corner of Indian Trail and East Beeline Lane after a contractor accidently hit a line while working.
