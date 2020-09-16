A boil water notice has been lifted for properties along Spotted Horse Drive, according to a press release issued by Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
A boil water notice issued on Monday for properties between 3201 and 3307 Spotted Horse Drive has been lifted effective immediately, according to the release.
A water tap repair interrupted service and necessitated a boil water order. Water quality tests have been completed and service has been restored.
