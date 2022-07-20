A boil-water notice issued for a Nolanville mobile home park Monday was lifted Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3, a boil-water notice for Cimmaron Mobile Home Park ended Wednesday afternoon. The boil-water notice went into effect due to a ”repair of a water line leak,” the release said.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality testing,” the release said. “Returned lab results indicate that the water does not require boiling as of July 20, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. If you have questions, contact BCWCID #3 at 254-698-6885.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.