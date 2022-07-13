A boil water notice issued effective Monday for properties in north Killeen has been lifted, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The affected properties include: 4102-4112 Westcliff Road, 4403-4507 Whitmire Drive, 4409-4505 Westcliff Road, 2101-2109 Omega Circle, 4623 Westcliff Road, 2101-2107 Beta Circle, 4509 Westcliff Road, 4501-4506 Hunt Circle, 4600-4606 West Creek Circle, 4501-4506 Chase Circle, 2104-2416 Jerome Drive, 2102-2406 Hunt Drive, 2501-2608 Ridglea Court, 2401-2405 Tudor Circle, 2401-2608 Lago Trail, 2401-2405 Brown Circle, 4501-4511 Tanglewood Circle, 2401-2405 Custer Circle, 4501-4511 Greenbriar Circle, 4201-4410 Mountain View Drive, 2502-2516 Greenbriar Drive, 4201-4311 Prairie Drive, 2102-2406 Acorn Drive and 4501-4506 Lago Circle.
