The city of Killeen has lifted a boil-water notice for the properties located at 2001-2106 Sherman Drive.
City officials said earlier in the week that the notice had been the result of a water-line break. Officials did not say how or when the break occurred.
“Water quality samples were taken the following morning, with results showing that no contamination occurred,” the city said in a news release Saturday.
