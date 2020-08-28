Properties in northern Killeen affected by a boil water notice can resume consumption of their water.
The notice, which affected 1001 to 1108 Attas Ave., 1003 to 1110 E. Ave. E and 101 N. 20th St., was lifted Friday, according to a news release by city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
A water line break caused the notice, but repairs have been made.
