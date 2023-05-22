Following a water main break and subsequent repairs and testing, the City of Killeen has lifted a boil-water notice for addresses on four streets, effective immediately.
Properties include: 1009, 1011, and 1012 Wells Street; 901, 908, 1302-1208 Terrace Drive; 1001-1109 Estelle Avenue; and 1001-1019 Carrie Circle.
