The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 has lifted the boil-water notice for customers living on North 10th Street and all addresses east of North 10th Street in Nolanville.
The original precautionary boil-water notice was issued Friday following a water line break. According to the news release Monday, the WCID 3 has taken the necessary corrective action to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and/or bacteriological quality testing. Testing was performed and cleared for use without boiling.
