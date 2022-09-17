A boil-water notice for 111 S. 28th St. and 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen has been lifted.
The boil-water notice was put in place as workers isolated the water main and installed a new water service tap, a news release from the City of Killeen said on Saturday.
