A boil water notice issued Feb. 10, 2022 for properties located on 916-920 Norman Circle is lifted effective immediately.
Water crews had to isolate a water main due to a break in the water line. Crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored.
Water quality samples were taken on Feb. 11, with results showing no contamination occurred.
The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Feb. 13, 2021 at 4 p.m.
