A boil-water notice for a group of properties on Trimmier Road in Killeen has been lifted after the city issued a press release Wednesday evening.
Properties located on 1002-1109 Trimmier Road no longer need to boil their water after the initial notice was issued Monday.
Water crews had to isolate a water main due to a break in the water line, according to the release. Crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken Tuesday, with results showing no contamination occurred.
