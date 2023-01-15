The City of Killeen has lifted boil-water restrictions effective immediately as of Saturday night. The notice was issued on Thursday for residents at the properties listed:
304 W. Vardeman Ave.
305 Worth St.
1205 Florence Rd.
1211 Florence Rd.
1301 Florence Rd.
303 Rhonda St.
304 Rhonda St.
According to the news release, water crews isolated the water main for repairs due to a contractor hitting the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following day with results showing that no contamination occurred.
Public notice was issued through the City of Killeen’s website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 now that the notice is lifted.
Jana Lynn Kilcrease
