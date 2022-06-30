A boil-water notice that was issued earlier this week for properties located at 2401 to 2413 Tudor Drive and 4502 Whitmire Drive in Killeen has been lifted, according to a release issued by the City of Killeen Thursday.
Due to a break in the water line, water crews had to isolate the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing no contamination occurred. For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. For questions regarding this matter, contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319
