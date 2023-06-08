According to a release from the City of Killeen issued Thursday morning, the boil-water notice issued Monday for three streets near downtown Killeen was lifted Wednesday.
Residents at the following addresses were affected:
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 3:19 pm
601 - 619 S. 10th St.
501 - 610 Odom Drive.
501 - 514 Lee Drive
According to the city, water crews isolated the water main for repairs after a contractor hit a water main. Following repairs, water samples were taken and the results showed no contamination occurred. For more information or questions contact the City of Killeen or the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.
