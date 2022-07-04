A boil-water notice, which was issued Saturday, has been lifted for properties located at 4003 to 4310 Zephyr Road and 1002 to 1210 Charisse Street in Killeen, effective immediately, city officials announced Monday evening.
In a notice from the city of Killeen Monday, it stated that the notice was issued due to a break in the water main. Water crews had to isloate the water main to make repairs. Water quality samples were taken the following morning, with results with results indicating that no contamination occurred.
