A boil-water notice for residents in Copperas Cove has been lifted for the following addresses:
301 N. 17th St.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A boil-water notice for residents in Copperas Cove has been lifted for the following addresses:
301 N. 17th St.
819 Kielman Drive
900 – 1100 blocks of West Avenue B
According to officials with the city, the public works department has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water following repairs to the water system.
For additional information or assistance, contact Water Superintendent Corey Chambers at 254-813-1789 or Public Works at 254-547-0751.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.