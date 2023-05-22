A boil-water notice which went into effect Wednesday was lifted Monday by the City of Copperas Cove.
The addresses include: 1200 block of Randa Street; 1100 block of Deorsam Drive; 1100 block of Carlton Drive; 1400–1800 blocks of South FM 116; and 1500–1800 blocks of Pleasant Lane.
