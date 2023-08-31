Harker Heights officials on Thursday lifted the boil-water notice for properties from 1900 through 2002 Caribou Trail.
Harker Heights officials on Thursday lifted the boil-water notice for properties from 1900 through 2002 Caribou Trail.
The original notice was issued earlier this week due to a water leak and reduced distribution system pressure.
“Normal water usage may resume immediately,” the release said. “Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.”
For questions or more information contact the Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649
