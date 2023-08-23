A boil-water notice issued by Harker Heights was lifted Wednesday for 2015 Ocelot Trail and 401, 403, 405, 2017 and 2018 Grizzly Trail.
“Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling,” a city news release said. The boil-water order was issued Monday after a water pipe leak, which was repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.