A boil-water notice issued on Wednesday has been lifted for properties located at 400-416 Cheetah Trail in Harker Heights, city officials said Friday.
Normal water usage may resume immediately. Service has been restored and all water quality test have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling, according to a release from Harker Heights.
