A boil-water notice issued in Killeen last week has been lifted, city officials announced on Friday evening.
Since Monday, residents who lived between 3401 and 3409 Atkinson Avenue had been told to boil their water. A break in a 90-degree elbow on a 2-inch fire suppression line was fixed and water samples were taken on Tuesday, the city said.
