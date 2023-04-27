A boil-water notice issued Monday for properties at 520 to 629 Brook Drive in Killeen was lifted Thursday, city officials said in a news release.
According to the release, water crews isolated the water main for repairs because a contractor hit the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following day with results that showed no contamination occurred, according to the city.
