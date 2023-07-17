A boil-water notice issued for several residences in Killeen on Saturday was lifted Monday, city officials announced Monday afternoon.
The affected addresses are 1220, 1310, 1404, 1414 and 1502 S. Fort Hood St. and 902 and 1002 W. Central Texas Expressway.
Water crews were able to isolate the water main near a break in the water line and made the repairs. Water quality samples were taken and the results show no contamination occurred.
Public notice was issued through the city’s website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.