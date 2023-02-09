A boil-water notice was lifted Thursday morning for residents at 106 to 201 West Voelter Avenue in Killeen.
A boil-water notice was lifted Thursday morning for residents at 106 to 201 West Voelter Avenue in Killeen.
The boil-water notice was issued Monday when contractors hit a water main, according to a statement by the City of Killeen.
“Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following day with results showing that no contamination occurred,” the statement said.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
