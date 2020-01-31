A boil-water notice issued this week for properties located at 2101 to 2109 Omega Circle in Killeen has been lifted, according to city staff.
On Jan. 28, repairs to a water line interrupted water service and necessitated the boil-water order.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling, the city said.
