A boil water notice effective July 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. for properties located at 4311 Shawn Drive and 3001 – 3105 Honeysuckle Circle in southeast Killeen is lifted effective immediately, according to a news release issued by the city of Killeen just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Water crews replaced a broken valve and isolated the water main to complete the project, which necessitated a boil water order. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water samples were taken the following morning with results showing that no contamination occurred, the release stated.
Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling the release concluded.
For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions concerning this matter, contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
