The Killeen boil-water notice has been lifted for addresses on North College Street, North Park Street, West Harrison Avenue and North 2nd Street.
“Water crews made repairs on the water distribution system,” according to a news release. “The water crew isolated the water main to complete the needed repairs. The water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored.”
(0) comments
