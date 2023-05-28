A boil-water notice issued May 22 has been lifted for property located at 759 Verna Lee Blvd. in Harker Heights, effective immediately.
Normal water usage may resume immediately. Service has been restored and all water quality test have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling, according to a release from the City of Harker Heights.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Harker Heights public water system, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of May 27, 2023.
For questions, or more information, contact Harker Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649, Mark Hyde, Public Works Director at 254-953-5641 or David Mitchell, City Manager at 254-953-5600.
