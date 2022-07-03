The boil water notice issued at 6 a.m. Thursday has been lifted, effective immediately. Water crews replaced a 2” water tap. In order to complete the repairs, they isolated the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing no contamination occurred.
The boil water notice has been lifted for the following properties: 3316 Rancier Avenue, 3200 Rancier Avenue, 3300 Rancier Avenue, 3322 Rancier Avenue, 501-506 North 46th Street, 701 North 46th Street, 710 North 46th Street, 3400-3414 Victoria Circle, 501-814 Lisa Lane, 501-809 Colonial Lane, 3401-3409 Atkinson Avenue, 501-506 Elam Circle, 800 Northcliffe Drive, and 501-506 Esther Circle.
For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. For additional questions or information, residents are asked to contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
