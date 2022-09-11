A boil-water order for the following properties has been lifted, city officials announced Saturday. They are:
3000-3013 Tangent Ct.
3200-3305 Neel Ct.
3200-3210 Fry Ct.
2600-3307 John Porter
The boil-water notice was issued Thursday by the City of Killeen Water and Sewer Service to repair lines damaged by a contractor who hit a water main.
“Water crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored,” according to the official statement. Water quality samples were taken with results showing that no contamination occurred.
