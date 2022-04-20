A boil water notice issued Monday by the city of Killeen has been lifted for properties located at 124-364 Briarcroft Lane, 120 Mighty Oak Lane, and 131 Lonely Oaks Lane.
The notice was the result of a broken water line. Water quality samples were taken on April 19, with results showing no contamination occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.