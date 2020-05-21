A boil water notice issued May 18 for properties located at 3402, 3404, 3530, 3600, 3606, 3608, 3612, 3616 and 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen has been lifted, effective immediately.
Scheduled replacement of a fire hydrant at 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. required interrupting water service and necessitated a boil water order, Killeen officials said.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
