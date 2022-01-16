A boil water notice has been lifted for properties located at 1001 through 1007 Jackson Street, 1601 through 1709 Wood Avenue, 1501 Rancier Avenue, 1102 Toliver Street, and 1101 through 1103 Jacqueline Street effective immediately.
The boil water notice was put in place due to a damaged fire hydrant, Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford said Sunday.
The notice was in place for two days.
